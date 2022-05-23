HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kawika Kanakanui, 25, made his first court appearance on Monday morning after being charged with second-degree murder on Saturday.

Kanakanui was arrested on Thursday, May 19, after Honolulu police opened an investigation on a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to court documents, Kanakanui caused the death of another man he was arguing with near a game room on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, May, 18.

Honolulu police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene at around 10:41 p.m. The victim was found “unresponsive and sustained a gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kanakanui’s bail was set for $1 million. His next court date is set for Wednesday, May 25.