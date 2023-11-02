HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department received a call that led them to Makaleka Avenue in the Kapahulu area around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The call was for a threatening case which led to the closure of lanes on Kapahulu Avenue along with the surrounding streets.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Nov. 2, all lanes of Kapahulu Avenue had been reopened.

The barricade situation lasted until Thursday morning, but HPD personnel were able to take the suspect into custody.

According to HPD, “The suspect threatened the victim with a dangerous instrument. The suspect was later detained and arrested after being positively identified.”

The suspect is a 41-year-old adult male. The victim was identified by HPD as a 57-year-old male.

The investigation is ongoing.