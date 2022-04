HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed off a few roads in the Kapahulu area due to a barricade situation.

Police closed off Winam Avenue from Kapahulu Avenue and Lukepane Avenue. Ekela Avenue, between Winam Avenue and Date Street was also closed around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

HPD called this a “suspicious person” case. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or avoid the area.