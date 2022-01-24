Kapaʿa man arrested for promotion of fentanyl, possession of illegal weapons

KAPAʿA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauaʿi police arrested a man for promoting dangerous drugs, and multiple charges of possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Kauai police said 58-year-old Paul Bun Chung Say of Kapaʿa was arrested on Jan. 19 after a search that found meth, fentanyl, marijuana, pills, a shot gun, an AR15 style rifle ghost gun, ammunition, and more than $8,000.

He is being held on a $1 million bail.