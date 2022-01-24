Kapaʿa man arrested for promotion of fentanyl, possession of illegal weapons

KAPAʿA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauaʿi police arrested a man for promoting dangerous drugs, and multiple charges of possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.
Kauai police said 58-year-old Paul Bun Chung Say of Kapaʿa was arrested on Jan. 19 after a search that found meth, fentanyl, marijuana, pills, a shot gun, an AR15 style rifle ghost gun, ammunition, and more than $8,000.
He is being held on a $1 million bail.
First and foremost, I am grateful to our Vice Section for their ongoing efforts in keeping Kauaʿi safe. Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous and insidious drug that has reached our shores in a very concerning capacity in recent months. Our Vice Officers have diligently responded with an in-depth investigation and enforcement of illicit drug activities and now we have one less person on the street engaging in this criminal lifestyle. However, that’s not to say that this issue is behind us. Everyone needs to continue to remain vigilant in our community regarding this criminal activity and continue to be aware of the severe dangers of drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. Illegal drug trafficking and the distribution of drugs on Kauaʿi pose a significant danger to everyone. And with that being said, we remain thankful to our community and your partnership throughout this drug epidemic because your continued reporting of illegal activity helps us decrease the amount of these dangerous substances from circulating on our island.Bryson Ponce
Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief
Kaua’i Police Department