HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua.

The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m.

According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The 68-year-old man was taken to the nearest hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After further investigation, police said the 68-year-old man was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. Police also located the unknown vehicle.

At this time, it has not been determined if speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to this incident.

HPD said this is the 35th traffic fatality on Oahu, compared to 33 at this time one year ago.

Individuals with any information on this incident may call HPD at 808-723-3413.