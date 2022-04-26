HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recently, business owners on Oahu have been greeted by their stores being damaged or robbed, and on Tuesday, April 26, a few Kailua business owners found their glass doors and windows shattered as they tried to start their day.

A business owner Javier Valadez, the owner of Beach Park Tattoo Hawaii, went to open his shop on Tuesday morning when he noticed two business stores across the street on Hekili Street were vandalized.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

We saw this about 8 a.m. this morning when we got to work we were shocked to see two windows, especially with the other news about robbery break-ins around the island. We had a scared unsafe feeling.” Javier Valadez, owner of Beach Park Tattoo Hawaii

The cause of the damage has not yet been confirmed. Honolulu police are investigating.