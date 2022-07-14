Erik Willis who was accused of stabbing a 17-year-old Kahala girl at Kahala Beach on July 8, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Erik Willis, 20, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Willis was sentenced at the O’ahu Circuit Court on Thursday, July 14.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Willis was involved in the “vicious unprovoked attack on a 17-year-old girl on Kahala Beach in July 2020.”

In April, Willis was found guilty of one count of attempted murder in the second degree. The prosecutor’s office said, “Willis stabbed the victim, with whom he had no relation, multiple times in the neck, shoulders, and hands as she sunbathed on the beach.”

I hope that this sentence brings some comfort to the victim. Her bravery in standing up to Willis in court and refusing to let this horrendous attack define the rest of her life is an inspiration to us all. This sentence ensures that the public will be protected from Willis’ violent and dangerous conduct for many years to come.” PROSECUTING ATTORNEY STEVE ALM

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lawrence Sousie, a team captain in the Department’s Felony Prosecution Division was in charge of this case.