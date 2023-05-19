HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaiʻi Narcotics Enforcement Division has announced that K9 Kahu has received a much-needed donation.

According to the Department of Public Safety (PSD), the Narcotics Enforcement Division’s K9 Kahu has received his vest that will protect him from bullets and stabbings.

This is thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The amazingly brave and intelligent K9 officer was awarded the bullet- and stab-protective vest in February, said PSD.

Kahu is pictured with items on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Public Safety’s (PSD), the Narcotics Enforcement Division via City of Honolulu)

Kahu is pictured with his new bullet and stab proof vest on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Public Safety’s (PSD), the Narcotics Enforcement Division via City of Honolulu)

The vest was acquired after it was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Carefree Westies & Together Saving Paws.”

“K-9 Kahu is the only electronic storage detection dog of its kind in Hawaiʻi. Kahu is frequently deployed in support of law enforcement operations,” said Narcotics Enforcement Chief Jared Redulla. “The generosity of Vested Interests in K-9s, Inc., in helping keep K-9 Kahu safe is very much appreciated.”

According to PSD, K9 Kahu is assigned to be NED’s electronic storage device detection dog. His main duty is to help with criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices like cellular phones, electronic thumb drives and memory cards.

PSD also said that Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009. It is a 501(c)(3) charity, and its mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

“This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted and NIJ certified,” said a PSD spokesperson. “Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,077 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which has been made possible by both private and corporate donations.”

Each vest is valued at $1,800. They typically weigh an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and they come with a five-year warranty.

PSD indicated that in 2013, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated five bullet- and stab-protective vests to the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division.