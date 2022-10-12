HONOLULU (KHON2) — The elderly man accused of killing his wife at an apartment in the Ala Moana area was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.

Rogelio Canilao, 81, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife Teresita Canilao.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Rogelio made his first court appearance on Monday and is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail pending trial.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the scene on Oct. 6 they observed blood spatters on Rogelio’s chest and legs; both his socks also appeared to be soaked in blood. The documents further revealed he said to police: “I murdered my wife.”

“This case has shocked our community and we will get justice for Teresita Canilao,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

Alm added that anyone who does not feel safe in a domestic situation may click here or call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771 to get help.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Rogelio is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.