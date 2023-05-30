HONOLULU (KHON2) — After days long of deliberation Michael Hirokawa has been found not guilty of all charges in the investigation of a 2020 sex assault and kidnapping case.

Jurors started deliberations Thursday afternoon. Hirokawa was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and sex assault. On Tuesday, May 30 jurors found Hirokawa not guilty of either of these charges.

Hirokawa was accused of raping and beating a woman in his apartment at Capitol Place three years ago.

His attorney said Hirokawa was drugged and had no recollection of what happened.