HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a full day of jury deliberations, there remains no verdict in the trial of Michael Hirokawa on Friday.

Jurors started deliberations Thursday afternoon. Hirokawa was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and sex assault.

Prosecutors said he raped and beat a woman in his apartment at Capitol Place three years ago.

His attorney said Hirokawa was drugged with the sleep aid Ambien and LSD, and has no recollection of what happened.

Jury deliberations will resume on Tuesday.