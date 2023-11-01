HONOLULU (KHON2) — Convicted murderer Stephen Brown may not have to spend the rest of his life in prison after all.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge vacated the jury’s recommendation to sentence Brown to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge ruled that the jury was given improper instructions.

Back in January, Stephen Brown was found guilty of all charges in the brutal 2017 killing of North Shore mother Telma Boinville and the kidnapping of her then 8-year-old daughter.

Brown’s girlfriend at the time of the incident Hailey Dandurand was the second suspect involved in the case, she was also found guilty in August.

Sentencing for both of them is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6.