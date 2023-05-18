HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha will not be getting out of prison any time soon.

This after a judge’s order was filed this week denying Kealoha’s efforts to get her case dismissed and be released from custody.

In November 2020 the former city deputy prosecutor was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for conspiracy and fraud.

Last year, she began a series of court filings challenging her convictions, saying all her court-appointed and direct-hire lawyers were ineffective before, during and after trial including failing to file appeals.

According to court documents, the judge said “the defendant certainly had the tools to inquire as to the status of her appeal, but she simply failed to do so.”

The judge also denied her a “certificate of appealability” of the order