HONOLULU (KHON2) — After almost two years since Isabella Kalua was reported missing, court documents revealed the six-year-old girl has been declared dead.

According to court documents filed in a probate case on Thursday, a judge ruled Isabella died on or about Aug. 18, 2021.

Isabella’s disappearance and the story behind her abuse and murder allegedly done by her adoptive parents shocked the state.

Community members and law enforcement came together to hold numerous searches in Waimanalo for the girl but her body was never found.

Her adoptive parents Isaac and Lehua Kalua pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Court documents had outlined the horrific conditions Isabella lived through leading up to her death. The Kaluas are accused of keeping Isabella in a dog cage and one night when they allegedly duct-taped her nose and mouth she didn’t wake up.