HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a shooting at an illegal chicken fight in Maili that left two people dead and injured three others.

During a press conference on April 18, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes confirmed the two suspects are from the Waianae area — including a 16-year-old boy.

“The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous do not approach and if anyone has information, please call 911” Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes

One of the suspects has been identified by police as 23-year-old Jacob Borge.

Police said they were called to the shooting just after midnight on April 15. They arrived to find two victims already being taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

According to HPD, the victims’ health deteriorated and they were later pronounced dead.

When police went to the hospital, they found an additional three people were also admitted for gunshot wounds from the same incident.

On Monday, April 17, HPD Chief Joe Logan announced that there would be an increase in police presence in response to the event.

Police are investigating.