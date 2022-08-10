HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The posts went up on Monday, Aug. 8, at around 4:15 p.m., and within six hours, they were able to determine that the threats weren’t valid. They also concluded that the posts came from someone in Hawaii.

In a Facebook video posted on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan shared with the public that the student whose identity was used for the fake account contacted them at the same time they were getting calls about the threats.

“That student also called us to report someone was getting ready to use his name to put out false school threats,” said Boan. “So we immediately went to his house and we searched the house and there was no firearms in the house. There was no devices that connects to this student whose name was on the account to the actual post, the threats.”

Boan said the student told them that the threats were made from someone in Hawaii who he had been chatting with on the phone.

“He told us that the kid told him that, ‘Hey, I’m getting ready to do this.’ All he knew was that the kid’s 15 years old and he’s from Hawaii,” said Boan.

Boan also shared that while they were at the student’s house, the posts were still going out. At that point, he said they came to the conclusion that it’s a fake account using this kid’s identity.

“Now this is not the first time this type of incident has happened with this same student,” said Boan. “We’ve had multiple incidents in the past where for some reason fake accounts were getting created with his name on it and school threats were going out. We’re still working on why that’s happening, but it’s not the first time.”

At that point, Boan said their investigators started to work on the account itself, and with all the information they had, they tracked the account to Hawaii.

“Needless to say, we have a lot of jurisdiction on ropes we got to jump over,” said Boan.

Boan added that the posts are still up even though they’ve reported them multiple times.

“We don’t own Instagram, so we can’t tell Instagram what to do, but we’ve reported it multiple times,” said Boan. “Trust me, we’re doing everything we can to resolve this issue. This is a major concern of ours.”

KHON2 reached out to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina and the FBI for a statement but did not receive a response at the time of this posting. The police departments on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island said they are unaware of the investigation.

KHON2 is still waiting to hear back from Kauai Police Department.