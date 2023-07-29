HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway in Makaha after a woman was found with apparent stab wounds on Saturday night, July 29.

First responders were called at around 8:45 p.m. to an area along Farrington Highway across from Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they arrived to find the woman with apparent stab wounds to her face and upper torso. They then took her to the hospital in serious condition.

As Honolulu police continue to investigate, the case has been classified as an aggravated assault.