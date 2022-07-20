A cat named Claire is captured on Schofield Barracks, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She suffered a blow dart wound in her ear. (Courtesy: KAT Charities)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than a month since Oahu animal rescue KAT Charities blew the whistle on reports of soldiers allegedly shooting stray cats around Schofield Barracks with blow darts. They also received reports of mutilated cats found near the Popeyes on base.

As of July 20, there are no updates on this case, however, the investigation is ongoing. Evidence has been collected and sent to the United States Army Crime Lab for processing.

“The investigation regarding the feral cats remains open and investigators are exploring all known leads,” a U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii spokesperson told KHON2. “Our call-in line remains open for any witnesses with first-hand information to contact Schofield Barracks Military Police at (808) 655-5555.”

On June 2, KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson announced that her volunteers who reside on base have seen multiple cats with darts in them. She said it is their understanding that a group of soldiers purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission and brought them back to Hawaii.

Katniss was the first cat to be rescued that day and remains at Popoki + Tea where she has spent the last few weeks recovering. The cat café in Kaimuki said while she’s physically healed, it’s a steady emotional and mental recovery — part of her journey toward finding her forever home.

A few days after rescuing Katniss, KAT Charities found another cat on base — this one had a blow dart through one of her ears.

“We’ve decided to call this kitty Claire because it’s where you go to get your ears pierced, and she has a big earring right now, but the vet will take it out,” said KAT Charities co-founder Beth Doughty.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved. Click here for more.