WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department said they conducted a month-long investigation via Area II Vice Section in order to produce the two arrests.

According to HPD, the month-long investigation led them to a couple in Waimea. Kendell Artuyo, 31, and Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested on Friday, Dec. 30 and charged on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The couple was arrested for 1.9 grams of fentanyl mixture and 30 Suboxone pills having a total street value of more than $2,200. HFD also recovered more than 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks.

The couple had two minor children who were taken into protective custody.

Kendell Artuyo was charged with:

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree

one count of promoting a harmful drug in the second degree

one count of drug paraphernalia

one count of fireworks prohibitions

Meanwhile, Lexa Artuyo was charged with:

four counts of endangering the welfare of a child

two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree

one count of promoting a harmful drug in the second degree

two counts of drug paraphernalia

one count of fireworks prohibitions

Kendell Artuyo’s bail was set at $72,250, and Lexa Artuyo’s bail was set at $84,500.

Both have been released: Lexa due to a medical condition and Kendall because he posted bail. The couple is due to appear in Kona District Court on Feb. 2 for their preliminary hearing.