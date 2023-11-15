HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department continues to investigate the incident of an unattended rifle that happened back in June in Pearl City.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The incident occurred during a barricade and burglary investigation. Police said the suspect was shot to death by police after HPD said he grabbed an officer’s unattended rifle. HPD said the critical incident review would be done in 90 days.

HPD told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 15, that they understand they’re past the 90-day mark.

All of these reports are critical in order to be able to completely show the critical incident review so I do understand we’re making our best effort. The goal is 90 days, but there are realities in which we need to pace in order to do the best job possible for a thorough investigation.” Deputy Chief Rade Vanic, Honolulu Police Department

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD said some of the internal reports should be done by the end of the month. While other reports may not be completed for another month or so. But it’s waiting for important internal reports from its criminal investigation division and forensic reports. HPD is also waiting for an external agency report.