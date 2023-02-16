HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is searching for a Waiawa Correctional Facility escapee serving time for the promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree.

According to the department, on Wednesday night security staff saw an individual outside the correctional facility.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a result, an emergency headcount was done and the inmate Pono Kaleikini was noticed missing.

Officials are investigating how Kaleikini escaped and if you see him, please call 911 or sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kaleikini is 26 years old, weighs 130 lbs., and is 5’6” tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair.