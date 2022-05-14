HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is on the lookout for an inmate that escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility on Saturday evening.

Officials said 44-year-old Manuel Kuailani and 41-year-old Desmond Puu escaped by scaling a barbed wire fence at around 5:15 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Puu did voluntarily return to the facility about 30 minutes after he escaped but Kuailani is still missing.

Officials described Kuailani as 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He is 160 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The correctional facility’s staff ordered a lockdown as they searched the surrounding area and immediately called police and sheriffs.

The missing inmate is serving time for burglary in the first degree. His parole hearing was scheduled for October this year.

DPS said if Kuailani is found he will face an escape charge.

Anyone who sees Kuailani is urged to call 911 or Sheriffs Dispatch at 586-1352.