HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury indicted an 18-year-old man with Murder in the Second Degree on Wednesday for an altercation in Waikiki.

The prosecutor’s office said Lionel Winebush was allegedly part of a group who chased down 21-year-old Tony Taki on Dec. 6.

Taki was beaten and stabbed, according to court documents. He died from his injuries.

“We will bring Lionel Winebush to justice for his brutal alleged crime,” said Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm.

Winebush faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole for the charge of Murder in the Second Degree. His bail was set at $750,000.

HPD continues its investigation into the other individuals involved in the attack.