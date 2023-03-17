KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On March 11, the manhunt for 44-year-old Ronald Kahihikolo ended with his arrest.

Kahihikolo was wanted in relation to the shooting incident in Ocean View on March 7 after he fled the scene. He allegedly shot a woman in the head with a shotgun.

After leaving the scene of the incident, Kahihikolo was the focus of a search island-wide on the Big Island where he was reported to have been traveling with other people in stolen vehicles.

On Friday, March 17, Kelden Waltjen, prosecuting attorney, said that Kahihikolo was indicted on Wednesday, March 15.

Kahihikolo was also charged in a March 10 incident in which he is alleged to have disregarded police efforts to arrest him for outstanding warrants while operating a stolen Dodge Charger.

His initial appearance in the Kona Circuit Court is scheduled for Monday, March 20; and prosecutors are seeking to hold him without bail. Currently, he is in custody in lieu of $196,000.00 bail.

Kahihikolo was charged with eight offenses:

Attempted Murder in the Second-Degree (intentionally discharged a firearm in the direction of another person).

Abuse of Family or Household Member.

Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree.

Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree.

Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Dodge Charger).

Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited.

Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited.

Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony.

An attempted murder in the second-degree charge carries a life imprisonment sentence, but it does allow for the possibility of parole.