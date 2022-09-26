HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent report surveying 70 police agencies across the United States shows an overall increase in robberies and aggravated assaults in the mid-year comparison between 2022 and 2021. However, reports of homicide and rape went slightly down.
That’s according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a professional organization of police executives representing the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.
According to the MCCA survey, the Honolulu Police Department reported an increase in all four areas.
HOMICIDE
- 2022: 15
- 2021: 11
RAPE
- 2022: 136
- 2021: 112
ROBBERY
- 2022: 428
- 2021: 360
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- 2022: 607
- 2021: 592
Check out more news from around Hawaii
The mission of MCCA is to provide a forum for police executives from large population centers to address the challenges and issues of policing. Click here to see the full report.