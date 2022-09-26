HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent report surveying 70 police agencies across the United States shows an overall increase in robberies and aggravated assaults in the mid-year comparison between 2022 and 2021. However, reports of homicide and rape went slightly down.

That’s according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a professional organization of police executives representing the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.

According to the MCCA survey, the Honolulu Police Department reported an increase in all four areas.

HOMICIDE

2022: 15

15 2021: 11

RAPE

2022: 136

136 2021: 112

ROBBERY

2022: 428

428 2021: 360

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

2022: 607

2021: 592

The mission of MCCA is to provide a forum for police executives from large population centers to address the challenges and issues of policing. Click here to see the full report.