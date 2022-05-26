HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a victim at Ala Moana Beach Park.

On Wednesday, the incoming HPD Chief of Police, Joe Logan announced that one of the suspects was his 36-year-old son Zane Logan. The other suspect was a 41-year-old female suspect.

According to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, the two suspects were charged on Thursday.

Zane was charged with one count of assault in the third degree with bail set at $1,000. Leann Brandt was charged with one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree for what prosecutors said was her role in the attack.

The department said Logan is also awaiting trial for one count of theft in the second degree relating to theft of electronics from Target at Ala Moana Center in March 2022.