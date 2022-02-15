‘I would never have thought we would be shot at for trying to help somebody:’ Good Samaritan speaks after being shot at in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family was delivering newspapers on Nahua Street and Kuhio Avenue on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m., according to Honolulu police. Police say they saw an assault taking place, and when they tried to intervene, the unexpected happened.

For the Nakahara family, bullet holes in their vehicle are the price they paid for trying to be good Samaritans.

“I just remember seeing somebody get beaten up by somebody, and my first instinct was to help him,” said Patrick Nakahara. “So I stopped the car and ran out the car to get them away.”

That’s when Nakahara says the shots rang out.

“I heard my son’s window break from the second shot and only then did I realize that we were getting shot at,” Nakahara said.

Nakahara’s son and two nieces were in the car. The family got away unhurt, but it’s because of things like this that CrimeStoppers encourages witnesses to not intervene, but instead pay attention to the characteristics of the suspects.

“It’s always going to be a judgment call whether or not you’re going to intervene,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “When you see something, we understand people’s concerns. Oftentimes people say, why didn’t you help out? This is a classic case why sometimes people choose to not help out.”

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the case, but are searching for other person of interest.



For the family, they just want justice to be served.

“I would never have thought that we would be shot at for trying to help somebody and possibly have two, three, four lives taken,” said Nakahara.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call police.