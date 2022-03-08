HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 500 lei have gone missing, according to parents of the Kamehameha Schools Kapalama sophomore class. The lei were meant to be used at the annual song contest on Friday.

Class parents say two cardboard boxes filled with lei were placed on the patio of a home they were being stored at. That’s the last place they were seen.

“I was like, clearly this is a joke and then when I realized it wasn’t,” said Andrew Lai, Kamehameha Schools student leadership and activities director. “Then I said, let’s problem shoot this, and let’s figure it out.”

With no time to waste, figuring it out is exactly what parents and the community are doing.

“There’s a lot of people that are stepping forward,” said Leimomi Kekina, a parent. “Which is really amazing to get the support of other folks whose kids aren’t even going to Kamehameha Schools. They just feel so saddened by this incident, that they’re stepping forward and saying how can I help? What color yarn do you need? How can I drop it off to you?”

“We’ve been super overwhelmed at school by all the help the outpouring of from other classes, our current classes, parents from everywhere, even strangers offering to make lei,” added Lai.

As the race to make about 480 lei by Thursday is underway.

Another challenge parents are facing is finding the materials.

“I don’t think Oahu has any in stock right now, of that particular color,” noted Kekina. “So we’re having a lot of people from the mainland, call in and message us and offering to purchase them and send them to us via rush mail.”

Parents say it’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s turned into a team effort, making overcoming this adversity special this song contest.

“To have everybody just put their hands in there and just put their mana into making these lei and just getting them ready for the kids on Friday,” Lai said. “. I mean, that’s extra special and it’ll be a great story one day for that for that class of 2024 to tell it their alumni reunion.”

Again, parents and students are asking for the boxes of lei to be returned, no questions asked. For information on how to donate or help make lei, email kristy.tamashiro@khon2.com