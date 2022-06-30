HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they were dispatched along with police to a brush fire near Farrington Highway in Kapolei on Thursday.

According to HFD, they arrived at the scene near the highway and Laaloa Street at 11:54 a.m. and began firefighting operations. By 12:26 p.m. the fire was contained.

HFD said human remains were found at the scene of the blaze but it is undetermined if the remains are related to the brush fire incident.

The Honolulu Police Department and HFD is investigating.