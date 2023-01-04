HONOLULU (KHON2) — In what some consider the heartbeat of Honolulu, City officials said Chinatown continues to see improvements. The Honolulu Police Department said, there’s been a 55 percent decrease in drug and narcotic cases and a 32 percent decrease in property damage cases.

“I like the progress made in Chinatown, but we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” said Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Mayor.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the City has announced Wednesday that more federal funding is going toward HPD’s Chinatown Task Force which is receiving $647,316.

“It’s going to pay for more police officers. We’re going to have four to five times a week a shift of seven officers and on a six-hour shift and that will consist of a supervisor and half of their shift will be on foot patrol,” said Blangiardi.

HPD said the Chinatown Task Force has helped curb illegal activity in the area.

“From April 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022, Chinatown Task Force officers issued about 7,000 warnings and issued about 5,288 citations and made 73 arrests including dangerous drug warrants and miscellaneous crime offenses,” said Maj. Calvin Sung of the HPD.

Chinatown community leaders said they’ve seen improvements, however many businesses continue to close early. The community wants to see the City’s surveillance camera project finished to ensure the area is monitored at all times.

“Many police officers come to all of us on our private cameras to get data on robberies and crime and their own cameras don’t work, that’s the irony,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, member of the Chinatown Neighborhood Board.

The City said, six of those cameras have been installed, but supply chain issues have delayed the project and it hopes to get all 52 cameras up and running soon.

Meanwhile, officials are hoping for more success while working with the houseless and mentally ill community in the area. HPD said, they have up to five teams of officers dedicated to outreach efforts in Chinatown.

“In the past in 2022, we did the same outreach services and referred 500 individuals to outreach services,” said Maj. Sung.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City said it will continue to collaborate with its partners and revitalizing Chinatown for everyone to enjoy. The Chinatown Task Force has been extended until the end of 2023.