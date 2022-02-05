HPD: Woman suffers loose tooth after suspect allegedly punches her in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-year-old woman suffered a loose tooth after Honolulu police said a suspect punched her while she was sitting in her vehicle.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Pearl City area, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD reported the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect punched her “through the open driver’s side window.” She then complained of being in pain with a loose front tooth.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at approximately 1:40 a.m. on suspicion of punching the woman, HPD added.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown as HPD continues to investigate this incident.