HPD: Woman suffers loose tooth after suspect allegedly punches her in Pearl City

Hawaii Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-year-old woman suffered a loose tooth after Honolulu police said a suspect punched her while she was sitting in her vehicle.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Pearl City area, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HPD reported the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect punched her “through the open driver’s side window.” She then complained of being in pain with a loose front tooth.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at approximately 1:40 a.m. on suspicion of punching the woman, HPD added.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown as HPD continues to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 13 2022 02:52 am