HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, a woman was walking to her home in Manoa Monday night, not realizing a man was following her.

“We call them stranger danger, but a lot of times the danger, the bad guy, he’s been watching that victim and he knows their routine,” said John McCarthy, former Honolulu Police Deputy Chief.

Police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. The man entered the home, took out a knife, restrained the woman and sexually assaulted her. So far, no arrests have been made.

Former Honolulu Police Chief, John McCarthy, said these cases are rare, but they do happen.

“Notice that this person has been looking at me strange, it’s time to call the police and have it checked out. Ask yourself, am I being harassed or am I being stalked. Sometimes it’s just somebody looking at you and admiring you and there’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes it’s the wrong thing. These are the worst cases, they’re the ones that cause us the most concern,” said McCarthy.

Manoa residents said, they’re both shocked and saddened to hear this happened in their relatively quiet neighborhood.

“This is not usually the community you find those kinds of things happening,” said Kama Hopkins, Manoa Neighborhood Board Chairman.

McCarthy added, quiet neighborhoods are the perfect place for criminals. That’s why it’s important for residents to take steps to protect themselves.

“Keep your keys in your hand, handy. That makes a great weapon, because those keys when you punch somebody it hurts. Don’t be afraid to turn around. Some women have been really akamai about this. They just turn around and take a picture of the suspect or that person following them. That’s the last thing the suspect wants,” said McCarthy.

The Manoa Neighborhood Board will bring up their concerns to HPD at their next meeting. Until then, they are urging the public to look out for one another.

“If there’s anything that seems out of place or you don’t usually see that person or people here in Manoa and you feel unsafe, just call police. Tell them to come and check it out. Our aloha goes out to this wahine and her ohana,” Hopkins said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Honolulu police.