HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Friday with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, at 10:45 p.m., the victim was walking in Chinatown when he was approached by a suspect.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After an exchange of hostile verbiage, the suspect then brandished a handgun and shot the victim, said police.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said they have opened an attempted murder case and are investigating. No arrests have been made yet.