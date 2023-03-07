HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said that there was a triple shooting in Ewa Beach around 8:30 p.m. on March 7. There was a total of three male victims, according to EMS.

EMS said they administered life support to three patients who suffered multiple apparent gun shot wounds.

Officials said a suspect is in custody and a gun has been recovered.

According to a witness, there were gun shots and screaming, which prompted the witness to call 911. The witness added they saw two people running out of town homes, unsure of which ones, and had blood coming down from either their neck or ear.