Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Narcotics/Vice Division raided an illegal game room in Liliha, on Jan. 26.

According to HPD, 16 gambling machines and a large amount of cash were seized with assistance from the Specialized Services Division.

If individuals would like to make a report on illegal gambling in their area, they may call the Narcotics/Vice Division at 808-726-3933.