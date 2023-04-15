MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a shooting involving five victims in Māʻili overnight on April 15.

The Honolulu Police Department said the shooting took place at a chicken fight in a rural residential area of Māʻili.

The gunman, according to sources, had an issue with one of the chicken fight attendees.

Sources said he pulled out a gun and shot one man six times in the chest before shooting a female near him.

The gunman also shot three other bystanders, according to sources.

Sources said that the victims were taken to a local area hospital in private vehicles.

Police documents show that there were two victims who were shot first, a 34-year-old male and a 59-year-old female.

The three bystanders were a 40-year-old male, a 57-year-old male and a 38-year-old male.

Sources said the 34-year-old male and 59-year-old female succumbed to their gunshot wounds.

The three bystanders were released from hospital, according to sources.

HPD said that the suspect is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.