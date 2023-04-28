HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run incident on Wednesday, April 19.

According to reports, the vehicle is a dark colored truck or sport utility vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling Ewa-bound when it struck a wheelchair pedestrian on who was crossing Vineyard Boulevard going mauka.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the victim of the hit and run was a 54-year-old female who was operating a wheelchair at the time she was hit.

According to EMS, the incident took place in the Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard area.

According to a witness, the female was thrown 15 to 20 feet upon impact.

EMS said the female victim suffered from multiple injuries. They said they transported her to a local area trauma center in serious condition.

One of the more high profile victims of a hit and run was Sara Yara. In February 2023, she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. She died at the scene in the arms of a bystander.

On Thursday, April 27, Sara Yara’s mother joined Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm on PBS to discuss the dangerous roads situation that many on Oʻahu are experiencing.

“When a tragedy what a tragedy and there have been horrendous collisions over the years and we have two grieving parents here today, we are going to for repeat offenders driving without a license no insurance we’re gonna be asking for jail time,” said Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm in the broadcast discussion.