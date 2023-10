HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is ongoing after an incident on McArthur Street just before midnight.

According to police records, a woman in her 20s was shot at from the suspect’s vehicle around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect then drove at the victim and pinned her against a wall before leaving the scene.

EMS and HFD also responded for the victim’s injuries, which are unspecified at this time.

HPD is searching for a male and female suspect.