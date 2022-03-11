HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ahead of spring break, Honolulu Police are reminding drivers to be responsible and not to drink and drive. The message comes as Oahu recently had a two week period with seven traffic fatalities.

According to police, Oahu has had 14 traffic deaths so far this year, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

“This is 100% preventable, if everybody would just be responsible,” Acting Major James Slayter said. “Slow down, don’t be distracted.”

Another problem is driving impaired.

Less that two weeks ago, police say a mother and her young daughter were killed while sitting in their parked car because a suspected drunk driver plowed into them.

“To see a young child getting zipped up in a body bag… because somebody was too irresponsible to plan ahead. Somebody was unable to just think about the consequences of their actions. It’s really frustrating, and we see it over and over again,” Slayter said, pleading with the community to never drink and drive.

HPD says the most common factors for collisions are impairment, speeding and distracted driving.

To combat the problem, HPD ramped up the number of sobriety checkpoints across Oahu in 2021. Of the 512 checkpoints that were done last year, officers made 432 arrests for impaired driving.

“Each arrest is a potential life saved!” Slayter said.

Below are safety tips from Acting Major James Slayter:

If you are driving:

Don’t drive impaired

Book a ride share or have a designated driver

Don’t speed

Focus on the road, avoid distractions

Wear your seatbelt

If you are riding a bicycle, moped or motorcycle:

Slow down, speed kills,

Ride sober

Obey all traffic laws and drive defensively

Don’t get distracted

Wear a helmet and bright reflective clothing

If you are walking: