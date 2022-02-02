HPD releases full summary report for 2020 Diamond Head shooting, explosion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) completed the final report for the deadly shooting and explosion near Diamond Head on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

The summary of the report explained the timeline of the events that led to the death of officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

According to the report, the officers were shot by a sniper by Jerry Hanel from inside the residency located on Hibiscus Drive. The homeowner of the property, Lois Cain, was also killed by Hanel.

At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2020, HPD officers arrived at the residence, where they saw a female victim who had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was able to get outside to the street and reported that Hanel had attacked her and that he may have had Cain.

The report explained that after officers identified themselves and ordered Hanel to come out of the residence, Officer Enriquez was shot in the chest.

Additional officers responded to the scene to assist, and Officer Kalama was able to provide cover, allowing Officer Enriquez to be carried to safety.

When officers identified themselves and ordered the suspect to come out of the residence again, Officer Kalama was shot in the chest. Officer Kalama fired his HPD rifle eight times before falling to the ground unresponsive.

Below is HPD’s full summary report of the Jan. 19, 2020 incident:

Shortly after Officer Kalama was shot, black smoke was seen from within the residence and a single shot was heard.

By around 9:50 a.m.. the property appeared to be engulfed in fire and ignited live ammunition inside.

Two bodies were located among the debris at the scene and were identified to be Cain and Hanel. Near Hanel’s body, a rifle was recovered. The investigation determined that Cain had kept an assortment of firearms at her residence.

Officer Enriquez and Officer Kalama were pronounced dead after succumbing to their wounds when they arrived at the hospital.

The report concluded that HPD policies were all followed properly by officers but recommends that the incident become a training lesson for tactics and communication.