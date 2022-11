HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emergency room doctor was examining an infant, when they realized it was suffering from serious injuries, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The three-month-old was initially brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.

No arrests have been made yet but police are investigating this offense on suspicion of assault in the first degree.