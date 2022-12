Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting in Ewa Beach on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in Ewa Beach.

According to HPD, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said when they arrived at the area on Puamaeole Street they had treated the 57-year-old man for an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are investigating.