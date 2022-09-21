HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a Honolulu Police Commission hearing Wednesday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan reported a 26% rise in weapons law violations. On East Oahu, police recently teamed up with federal partners in a ghost gun bust.

“So he was arrested with the help of HPD detectives and D4 task force officers and Homeland Security Investigations on a federal search warrant of his house and they caught a 22 auto large suppressor, 9mm and methamphetamine,” said Logan.

Chief Logan told the commission that HPD has seen an uptick in ghost guns.

“They’re not legal, they’re not serialized with a number, they’re not in a system where we can track so how do we do that,” Logan said.

HPD is working with federal partners on the issue. Meanwhile, the state Attorney General joined 20 other Attorney Generals this month in support of federal regulation of ghost guns.

Hawaii Attorney General Holly Shikada said, “Hawaii has a law restricting the possession, manufacture and procurement of ghost guns. However, more needs to be done to regulate these untraceable firearms.”

“During that time they were focused on staking out areas and identified an individual involved in two gun-point robberies,” said Logan.

According to HPD’s crime map, over the last month there have been 71 robberies compared to 55 last month.

“In the Chinatown area, there was also a male suspect who used a skateboard to hit an elderly male and took his cellphone and he was later arrested for robbery a couple hours later in the same area,” Logan said.

Chief Logan said HPD will continue these operations to help curb ongoing crime.

“While conducting operations in the areas they were able to locate these people running around causing havoc,” Logan said.