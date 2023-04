Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, April 5 around 6 p.m. at a Kaneohe residence, an assault allegedly occurred.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 47-year-old man physically assaulted a 63-year-old man and threatened him with a fishing spear.

HPD reported that the suspect was later located, identified and arrested without incident.

The document states that the suspect is in custody/pending investigation.