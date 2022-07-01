HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported they arrested a man after he assaulted another man in Wahiawa.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 30, at around 11:08 p.m., and the arrest was made around 11:15 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to HPD, the suspect was a 21-year-old man and the victim was a 29-year-old man.

HPD stated they “got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect used a dangerous instrument on the victim.”

The cause of the argument and physical altercation is unknown.

Honolulu police are investigating.