HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police gave an update on a case that has spurred a community to action, the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on the leeward coast.

The victim was near Maili Elementary with a small group of young adults on Saturday night when witnesses reported that shots were observed near a gray Toyota SUV that was 200 feet away from the group.

Witnesses said that a male was observed shooting at the group.

The small group drove off but soon realized that the teen had been shot.

She was driven to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center and was later transferred to Queens Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

HPD was able to locate a suspect vehicle but said the registered owners are not the suspect in this case.

HPD is still searching for a suspect but he is described as a local male in his 20s or 30s in all black clothing and, according to HPD, should be considered armed and dangerous.

A motive is still to be determined.

HPD has opened a First Degree Attempted Murder investigation.

Evidence, including bullet casings, from the scene is being processed and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact HPD.