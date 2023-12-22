HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the Pearlridge area just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On arrival, they found a female in her 30s who had been shot.

First responders at the scene of a homicide investigation in the Pearlridge area in Aiea, Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. First responders at the scene of a homicide investigation in the Pearlridge area in Aiea, Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the Pearlridge area in Aiea, Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

EMS said she was pronounced dead at the scene and HPD said they were investigating it as a homicide.

HPD were seen searching for the suspect in a Waipahu neighborhood.

They later confirmed, at 1:41 p.m., that the suspect was found dead in the area.

During the initial incident, Pali Momi hospital was on lockdown until 12:46 p.m.

“Pali Momi Medical Center and all nearby Hawai‘i Pacific Health facilities are no longer on lockdown. The Honolulu Police Department has informed us that there is no active threat in the area and Pali Momi’s security team has issued an all-clear. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Pali Momiʻs COO, Gloria Brooks said in an emailed statement.

Pearlridge Center remains open.

HPD is expected to provide more information at a news conference in the afternoon.