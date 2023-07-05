HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Police commissioners pressed Honolulu’s Police chief today to explain how a suspect was able to get his hands on an unattended police rifle.

The incident happened in June in Pearl City during a barricade and burglary investigation.

The suspect was shot to death by police from the Honolulu Police Department after HPD said he grabbed an officer’s unattended rifle.

The chief said an investigation could take 60 to 90 days to get answers.

“How do we make sure that the scene is secure for everyone that’s present at the scene so and then look at our internal policies to see what they are?” asked HPD chief, Joe Logan. “Are they the right policies we have? Do we need to tweak or change a policy? So, we’re looking at all of that, in the totality? And we will get to specifics also.”

“So, you’re looking at training also, training around how to secure a weapon?” questioned the Police Commissioner.

“Yes, once we understand the full circumstances of what happened around that incident, then we can look at policies, procedures and training that evolved over time,” responded Chief Logan.

The chief said the officer who left the weapon unattended is back on the job.

HPD said criminal and administrative investigations are underway, and the prosecutor’s office said it will do an independent review.

The incident was first reported by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services when they said units responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Friday, June 23 in the Pearl City area.

According to EMS, they were on the scene at the request of the HPD.

HPD told EMS that they were in a possible barricade situation.

Since they were requested on the scene, EMS said they responded with two ambulances and a Field Operations Supervisor.

Once on the scene, they encountered a man in his 30s which they pronounced dead at the scene.