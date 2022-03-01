HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department investigated a string of bank robbers this week.

The most recent bank robbery was around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapahulu Avenue.

There were two robberies on Monday, March 1.

One was at 1:45 p.m. at American Savings Bank in Haleiwa.

The other one was just before 5 p.m. at Territorial Savings Bank in the Ala Moana area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.