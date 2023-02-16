Investigators surround a police subsidized vehicle in the Honolulu area on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an allegedly stolen subsidized vehicle of a police officer.

Police have sent out an alert of a hazardous driver from Iosepa Street and Naniloa Loop in Laie.

As officers were monitoring the situation, the vehicle went through multiple districts on the leeward side of the island including Mililani, Pearl City and Kalihi area.

The vehicle was then seen parked on South King Street.

Police said an officer involved in the incident has been sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they arrived at the Laie area at around 5:15 a.m. where they treated a 45-year-old man for an unknown injury after he was assaulted.